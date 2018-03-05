'Gundam' Anime 2018 News: Release Date Announced

Gundam Build Divers Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, “Gundam Build Divers,” to be produced by Sunrise as part of the long-running “Gundam” franchise.

The new "Gundam" anime is closer than fans think.

Set to be a spiritual successor to the 2013 anime "Gundam Build Divers," "Gundam Build Divers" will premiere on April 3, which is less than a month from now.

"Gundam Build Divers" will center on the Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN), a new network game in which players can take on missions using Gunpla or Gundam plastic models in a virtual cyberspace dimension.

GBN holds a yearly event called the Gunpla Force Battle Tournament. The series will see the Avalon led by the champion Kyoya Kujo competing in the finals against the elite 7th Panzer Division led by the cunning Rommel. S

The official description for the series reads: "Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming 'Divers,' or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla."

Directed by Shinya Watada, "Gundam Build Divers" will follow Riku and company as they make their own adventures all while they do what they do best – build their own Gunpla.

The voice cast includes Yusuke Kobayashi as Riku Mikami, Natsumi Fujwara as Yukio Hidaka, Nene Hieda as Yashiro Momoka, Haruka Terui as Sera, Jun Kasama as Kyoya Kujo, and Sho Hayami as Rommel.

The "Gundam Build Divers" anime will not be the only new project set in the "Gundam" universe. Also in the works is an action game called "Gundam Breaker," the first in the series based on Gunpla. What sets this game apart from the rest is that the battles take place on a desk just like where they would when gamers play with their real-life Gunpla models.