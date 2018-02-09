'Gundam Build Divers' TV Anime Announced for Spring 2018; 14-Minute Prologue Video Released

Gundam Build Divers Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, “Gundam Build Divers,” to be produced by Sunrise as part of the long-running “Gundam” franchise.

An official website has been opened for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, "Gundam Build Divers."

The series, which will be part of the "Gundam Build Fighters" franchise, will feature the voices of Yuusuke Kobayashi as Riku Mikami, Natsumi Fujiwara as Yukio Hidaka, Nene Hieda as Yashiro Momoka, Haruka Terui as Sera, Jun Kasama as Kyouya Kujoo, and Sho Hayami as Rommel.

It will be set in the near future, during which the "Gundam" franchise has reached the peak of popularity, leading Gunpla to soar to new heights. As a result of this, a brand new virtual reality massive multiplayer online (VRMMO) game known as "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN)" is launched. This game enables players to upload themselves along with their Gunpla online and battle with players from across the world through virtual space.

The story will center on a 14-year-old junior high school student named Riku, an admirer of famous Gunpla Diver, Kyouya. His life will drastically change when he meets a mysterious Diver named Sara. Soon, he and his friends will be embroiled in the strange incidents in the "GBN" being stirred by Mass Divers.

A 14-minute prologue has been released and is currently streaming on the Gundam.info's official YouTube channel. It features the Gunpla Force Battle Tournament inside the "GBN," wherein the Diver group Avalon, led by the popular champion Kyouya, takes on Rommel's elite 7th Panzer Division in the final round.

YouTube/GundamInfo

Sunrise, TV Tokyo and Sotsu will be producing the series under the direction of Shinya Watada. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are both credited for the original work, while Hiro Harakazu is credited for the original character designs.

Noboru Kimura will be handling the series composition and Shuri Toida will be in charge of adapting Harakazu's designs for animation.

"Gundam Build Divers" is scheduled to premiere sometime in Spring 2018 on TV Tokyo. More information about the official broadcast dates and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later time.