'Gundam Versus' DLC: 2 More Mobile Suits Announced as Raider Gundam and Zaku I Trailers Are Released

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The banner for "Gundam Versus."

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced a couple of new downloadable content (DLC) coming to the hit game "Gundam Versus" next month.

First up is the long-awaited Aegis Gundam straight from the hit anime "Mobile Suit Mobile Suit Gundam SEED" with Athrun Zala serving as the pilot.

This new "Gundam Versus" addition comes with beam rifles and sabers and an energy cannon. The official description for the DLC character reads:

Among the five G weapons robbed by ZAFT, the aircraft carrying the X 300 series variable frame. In the MS form, it is good at shooting and combat that makes use of light mobility, while in MA form, it demonstrates overwhelming acceleration performance and anti-bombardment ability.

The second "Gundam Versus" DLC adds the GM Sniper II mobile suit with the White Dingo Squad specification. Master Pierce Rayer takes the helm on this one.

This mobile suit boasts a beam saber and long-ranged rifle in its arsenal as well as a hyper bazooka. Here is what this DLC is all about:

A sniper specialized type aircraft equipped with a precision shooting sensor and a visor with high magnification camera. Since overall performance is also excellent, it was also introduced to duties other than sniper, became a small captain plane. In that case, it is equipped with the same type of beam rifle as land-type Gundam.

The Aegis Gundam and GM Sniper II DLCs for "Gundam Versus" will be officially available on Dec. 12 for 602 Yen each. Fans can expect to get a good look at them via trailers Bandai Namco Entertainment should release the day before.

As gamers wait for the time they can get their hands on these mobile suits, they can first check out the respective trailers for Raider Gundam and Zaku I DLCs, which will be released tomorrow on "Gundam Versus."