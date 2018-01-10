'Gundam Versus' DLC News: 2 More Mobile Suits Announced for February

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The banner for "Gundam Versus."

Two more Mobile Suits are coming to "Gundam Versus" next month.

Gamers can start February with Gundam Pixie and Gundam Efreet, which fans would most notably know from the 2014 game "Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link." Their first appearance was in "Mobile Suit Gundam: Cross Dimension 0079" though.

The Gundam Pixie boasts a couple of beam daggers that serve as its star weapon bolstered by a submachine gun. It also moves fairly rapid so players can take their enemies by surprise with its speed.

This "Gundam Versus" downloadable content (DLC) has a bit of a murky history in the series, unlike Gundam Efreet, whose introduction in "Mobile Suit Gundam: Cross Dimension 0079" made it pretty clear it will be a big deal of a Mobile Suit.

Its first appearance positioned it as a rare machine, although it became common as the "Gundam" franchise grew. Either way, it still packs quite the armament including a 35mm Gatling gun, an intimidating heat lancer and a smoke discharger that allows the Mobile Suit to fill the surroundings with fog that take away their target's vision enough to take them down without even realizing it.

For Destructoid, however, the arrival of Gundam Pixie and Gundam Efreet in "Gundam Versus" pales in comparison with G Gundam making an entrance to the game. It ultimately set the gold standard for the DLCs that will follow, so the newly announced pair of Mobile Suits seem like they fell short.

Despite this, some gamers are just happy that "Gundam Versus" is getting a lot of new content and there are bound to be more.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced a special live stream event called Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018 set to take place Jan. 16. The publisher is expected to break some big news not only about "Gundam Versus" but also possibly new titles based on the popular robot action series.