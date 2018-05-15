Guy Fieri Surprises Teen Fan Who Beat Cancer Thrice

Facebook/GuyFieri Featured in the image is Food Network star Guy Fieri

Celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri might look tough, but the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host proved that he has a soft spot when he surprised a young fan.

The Food Network star worked with Entertainment Weekly to surprise one of his avid fans named Fuller Goldsmith, a 14-year-old budding chef from Palm Springs, California.

He reportedly set up a booth at the Stagecoach Festival where he planned to meet Goldsmith. The young boy was not just an ordinary fan since he also won the top prize for the Top Chef Junior.

But it seems like Goldsmith is a lot tougher compared to his idol since he managed to beat cancer three times in his very young age.

According to the report, the doctors found out that Goldsmith had acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was only three years old. He had to go through three years of different treatments such as chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, and spinal surgery and found himself in and out of remission during that time.

According to the young chef, he loved watching Fieri and other Food Network stars like Bobby Flay while he was recuperating on his bed. This inspired him to start cooking, which he claimed was his form of therapy.

At the moment, Goldsmith is reportedly in full remission and made himself one of the most promising talents in the culinary industry. This was proven during his Chopped Junior win. But instead of enjoying his $10,000 prize to buy things for himself, the young chef opted to give everything to the Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham where he had his cancer treatments. This is his way of helping other young cancer patients as well as their families.

Goldsmith might have to go home early when he had to compete with the 11 other finalists in the finale of "Top Chef Junior" because he felt sick, but Fieri's surprise could have compensated for the opportunity that he missed.

In the video that was posted by the publication, the young chef and his parents were able to sample the celebrity foodies' offerings at his "Guy's Stagecoach Smokehouse" booth. He was also able to cook a burrito for his other favorite celebrity Ashton Kutcher.

Fieri was also in awe of his young fan's achievements in life. In the video, the 50-year-old restaurateur who also made his name after winning the grand prize at "The Next Food Network Star" season 2 in 2006 praised Goldsmith's determination in life.

"What you've already accomplished in your life is amazing," Fieri said in front of his young fan in the video. "You don't give up. ... You gotta believe, you gotta trust, you gotta go, you gotta fight hard, and it's not easy," he went on to say.

He also told the teenager that he also has several friends and members of the family who also went through some cancer treatment, including his sister.

After making a burrito for Kutcher, Fieri praised the young boy for doing a job well done. He also advised the viewers that they should watch out for Goldsmith since he could be the next big thing in the culinary world.