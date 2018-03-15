Reuters/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani and country music superstar Blake Shelton.

While rumors regarding Blake Shelton dumping his girlfriend Gwen Stefani continue to surface, it seems as though the two are still happily in love and are even planning to keep their relationship private.

Apparently, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are done with keeping their romance public as they are now set to make their relationship more private. It is no question that the couple's romance had been one of the most highly publicized relationships as of late after first getting together about two years ago following the crumbling of each of their own marriages. However, it would seem that as of late, the two have begun restricting their sweetness for each other for the public

While the pair continue to share some fractions of their private life, including the fact that they celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year together — but they were unable to during Valentine's Day — it has become considerably lesser than how they flaunted their relationship during its early stages.

The action had also prompted rumors that Shelton and Stefani had broken up. One such claim came from InTouch magazine which just recently alleged that Shelton had dumped the 48-year-old singer last month which had humiliated her. According to the publication, the country star had apparently had enough of all their problems and called it quits with the No Doubt vocalist. Shelton allegedly grew tired of Stefani's neediness and constant jealousy over other women, but Gossip Cop had published a report debunking these rumors.

In contrast to the rumors, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still very much together and happily in love. Just recently, the two were spotted out and about in South Carolina just before one of Shelton's shows.

Back in October, Shelton and Stefani's fellow "The Voice" coach Adam Levine opened up about the couple's relationship describing them as "so in love it's disgusting."

"They're so in love it's disgusting. It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives [after very public splits]. It's really beautiful," the Maroon 5 singer shared. "Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls**t opinions about it, but I'm, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man," Levine added.