Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton News: 'Pregnancy Miscarriage' Proved False

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Although miscarriage rumors are untrue, the former "The Voice" judge is nonetheless willing to have a fourth baby and the first one for husband and co-singer Blake Shelton.

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were recently a target of false and highly offensive rumors that circulated around the internet like wildfire. The rumors pointed out that the couple is experiencing troubles in marriage due to Stefani's alleged "miscarriage."

The rumors came from RadarOnline, an infamous platform that has published a number of false and exaggerated rumors about famous stars such as the couple. The article in the website specifically said that the miscarriage of Stefani "derailed their plans to have children" with country singer Blake Shelton, also claiming that Stefani was emotionally damaged by this "tragedy."

GossipCop has since labeled the rumors as false and "grotesque" in terms of what these were trying to achieve against the couple. The appearance of the couple with their kids in the recent Super Bowl event last Feb. 5 also added more legitimacy to GossipCop's fact-checking.

Another way to invalidate the rumors is by checking a swimsuit picture of Stefani. The singer recently went with Shelton to a beach in Mexico. Stefani boasted a slim and fit abdomen, with not a slight hint of a baby bump. The former "The Voice" judge was also holding a drink in hand.

The rumors of Stefani and Shelton having a kid has long been circulating since the two married each other. Stefani's current kids (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo) are her children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced amidst alleged cheating.

Now, the 48-year-old singer is constantly being targeted by pregnancy rumors, especially since the 41-year-old Shelton has expressed a desire to have one, even in his previous relationship with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. The couple also noted that "they are trying" to have a baby despite Stefani's advanced age.