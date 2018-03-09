Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Split Rumors Debunked

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Designer Gwen Stefani speaks backstage before showing her L.A.M.B. Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2011.

Rumors have spread that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have broken up. However, the rumors have been confirmed to be all made up.

There have been reports claiming that Blake broke up with Gwen over several complicated issues. However, Gossip Cop debunked those reports which hold no truth. A source close to the couple confirmed that reports of Blake and Gwen's break up are entirely "untrue."

Aside from this, it was confirmed that on the date the couple supposedly broke up was actually the birthday of Gwen's son, E! News previously reported. Gwen and Blake dressed up as Daphne and Fred respectively for the birthday party's theme of "Scooby-Doo."

Another piece of evidence that proves Blake and Gwen are still together is the "Baby Don't Lie" singer's recent post on her Instagram.

Gwen shared a snap of her and Blake smiling cheek to cheek, with the caption, "@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A."

In Touch magazine previously published a report that said Blake broke up with Gwen, leaving her "humiliated." According to the report, Blake left because he "grew tired of dealing with their many problems," which included supposed failed "attempts to get pregnant" and Gwen's tendencies to get jealous.

There was even a mention that Gwen's relationship with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, also played a part in the rumored break up. Overall, Blake was said to have grown tired of "all the drama" his relationship with Gwen had.

According to the unverified report, Blake and Gwen had a big fight that triggered their split. The two were said to have such a bad argument that Blake left without saying goodbye to Gwen.

One of the said sources of the report claimed that Gwen is "heartbroken" and has been having a hard time accepting the split with Blake. However, none of those are true as Gwen and Blake continue to their relationship.