Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Updates: Couple Spends Holiday With Stefani's Kids This Year

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani and country music superstar Blake Shelton.

It seems like Christmas will be merrier for Gwen Stefani this year, especially since she will spend it with her beau Blake Shelton.

In her interview with Ryan Seacrest during his "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" radio show, the singer-fashion designer claimed that she is currently having the best Christmas of her life. She also revealed how she and Shelton will celebrate the holidays together.

According to the No Doubt singer, she and Shelton will be spending Christmas together with her kids. "I have the kids [this year]. We were gonna go to Oklahoma first and then come here and go back and forth, but now it looks like we're going to be here [in L.A.]," Stefani stated.

She also revealed her Christmas tradition that she practiced with her kids Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. According to Stefani, they normally wear their Christmas suits during Christmas Eve. They will reportedly continue the tradition together with the country music superstar.

The couple also spreads holiday cheer with their new Christmas song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which they performed on the stage of NBC's "The Voice" earlier this month. Shelton also appeared in her "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" TV special that was released by NBC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Stefani also revealed in a separate interview with W Magazine that singing is their most common form of communication with Shelton since they started dating in 2015.

"We're like we're in a musical constantly and we just sing," The "Make Me Like You" sinner said. "We actually don't talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like 'I love you' like it's pretty much the whole time like how great we are."

Stefani and Shelton's relationship began after their failed marriages with Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert ended in 2015.