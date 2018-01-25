Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton News: Musical Couple Heats Up Mexican Beach

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Singer Gwen Stefani and country music superstar Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton escaped the cold weather by hitting the beach in Mexico.

The couple was reportedly spotted on a romantic stroll at the sandy beaches of Playa del Carmen's Riviera Maya, where they performed together with Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan at the Crash My Playa concert vacation event.

Stefani was showing off her dashboard abs while wearing a white bikini top paired with a black net skirt and a beige cover-up, on the other hand, looked very casual in his dark blue shirt and shorts ensemble complete with a pair of Crocs sandals and a baseball cap.

The two reportedly made the concertgoers go wild when the No Doubt frontwoman interrupted the country music superstar to give him a kiss in the middle of his performance on the stage. This proved that their romance is going strong since they announced their relationship in 2015.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Shelton and Stefani opted to ignore the snide remarks dropped by his ex-wife Miranda Lambert when she changed some of the lines in her hit song "Little Red Wagon," where she sang "I got the Hell outta Oklahoma" instead of "I live in Oklahoma."

According to the source, the couple chose to let Lambert's dissing slide. "Blake had his own songs and conversations after separating with Miranda and Miranda has her similar journey as well but Gwen and Blake really are interested in letting go of Miranda Lambert and what she says or does moving forward," the source reportedly said. "Gwen and Blake know they can't move forward by always looking back. That story is done and the story now is Gwen and Blake."

The source also claimed that the two believe that thinking about their exes could be tiring, and it could be detrimental to their relationship. That is why they do not want to be involved in any drama.

Shelton's marriage to Lambert ended in 2015, the same year as the end of the marriage between Stefani and her ex husband Gavin Rossdale.