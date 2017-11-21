Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton News: No Doubt Singer Talks Boyfriend's 'Very Tribal' Ranch, Past Heartbreaks

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani spends a lot of time with boyfriend Blake Shelton in his ranch in Oklahoma and things can get "very tribal" there, according to her.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the Not Doubt singer opened up about life with Shelton, who was recently hailed by People as the Sexiest Man Alive, a title once held by his fellow "The Voice" judge Adam Levine:

Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it's kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn't seem so real.

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, the same year they divorced their respective spouses. The former was married to Miranda Lambert for four years while the latter was with Gavin Rossdale.

Although she is not one to talk much about her relationship with Shelton, she did gush about the country crooner, calling him her best friend.

The 48-year-old singer also looked back at her past relationships that both led to heartbreaks:

For a long time, I could not understand why I'd had so much heartache in my life. I have parents who are still married and in love. I had such loving role models. I didn't understand it.

Stefani no longer sees it that way though. She believes that her breakup with Rossdale, whom she was with for two decades, was meant to be.