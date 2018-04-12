Gwen Stefani 'Nervous' When Talking About Blake Shelton, Addresses Wedding Rumors

Facebook/NBCTheVoice The Voice coach Blake Shelton with former co-host and real-life girlfriend Gwen Stefani during their performance on the stage of NBC's long-running singing competition.

Gwen Stefani is busy promoting her Las Vegas residency, but she just cannot help but gush about her beau Blake Shelton and address the rumors about the supposed wedding.

The 48-year-old singer and songwriter dropped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday to talk about her series of shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino titled "Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl." But host Ellen DeGeneres managed to sneak in several questions about the status of her relationship with "The Voice" coach and country crooner.

DeGeneres asked Stefani about the contrasting reports that were circulating from the tabloid. Some claimed that she and Shelton will get married soon, while others report that the two of them are not ready to tie the knot yet. But Stefani admitted that it is often hard to talk about the state of their relationship.

"It's weird because I get nervous when you talk to me about him. I don't know why," Stefani said in the interview, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "I just feel like for some reason the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something. If I say, 'We are,' then I say, 'We are!' And if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too," she added.

She then asked the host about what she feels about being married and asked for advice about what she should do about it. DeGeneres, who has been married to Portia De Rossi since 2008, told her that she loves being married and gave her a piece of advice. "I think you should get married, don't you?" the talk show host stated.

Stefani gave a direct answer, saying, "You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable!"

It also seems like Shelton is also smitten with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, which she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the 41-year-old country music superstar is excited to babysit the kids once her Las Vegas residency begins.

"Her kids will be with her and around often backstage, but there will also be plenty of times when Blake will be on some babysitting duties and he is more than excited to be in 'dad mode' when Gwen is working," the source stated. "He is going to use the time to have fun and spoil them," the insider added.

Stefani's Las Vegas residency will be composed of 25 lives shows that are scheduled for June 2018 up to March 2019. She also revealed that. together with her residency promoter Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment, her shows will aim to raise funds for the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

According to the "Hollaback Girl" singer, $1 will be going to the Las Vegas-based non-profit charity for every ticket that will be sold for her shows. According to the foundation's website, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation was formed in April 2007 to provide access to specialized care and treatments for Nevada children who are in need. This is her way of giving back her blessings to others.