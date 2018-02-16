Gwen Stefani News: Surprised by Valentine's Day Gift from Boyfriend, Blake Shelton

REUTERS/Harrison McClary Blake Shelton performs "Gonna" at the 49th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015.

Valentine's Day has already passed, but fans of former judges of "The Voice" Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can't get over how sweet the couple were during the romantic day. Shelton has successfully impressed his fans with how he was able to catch Stefani off guard, and sweep her off her feet with his surprise gift.

In a clip Stefani posted on her Snapchat, it can be seen that she came home to find a huge arrangement of red roses with some embellishments of pink flowers on a table. The 48-year-old singer and performer looks astounded by the gift, and exclaims, "I have never seen anything like that." Furthermore, the clip also shows Stefani's 3-year-old son, Apollo, joyfully shouting "He loves you!" — referring to Shelton.

Stefani captioned the video with "Luckiest girl in the world," as she was not ashamed of showing the world just how thoughtful of a boyfriend Shelton actually is.

As it turns out, the reason why Shelton left such a huge bouquet of roses was because he was unable to spend Valentine's Day with Stefani in person, since he was preparing to go off on tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which began on Feb. 15, Thursday. So, instead, Shelton decided to have the intricate floral arrangement sent to her home to surprise her.

Although the two entertainers were unable to spend the actual date in each other's presence, they pre-emptively had an intimate get-together at one of Shelton's concerts during the weekend before Valentine's Day — with Stefani quietly admiring her boyfriend as she sat somewhere with the crowd. More importantly, Stefani graced the stage during the show to the amusement of the fans.

Shelton and Stefani have been together since November of 2015. Despite their fans clamoring for a possible wedding date, the two appear to be enjoying the current setup of their relationship.