Gwen Stefani Talks Holiday Plans With Blake Shelton and Family

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Featured in the image are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani recently opened up about her Christmas plans with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt singer has already made plans about the holiday season. Stefani, who had just debuted her new album, told Extra earlier this week that she will be celebrating Christmas with Shelton and her three boys.

"We are going to do Christmas this year at my house," she shared, noting their celebration will kick off in Shelton's home state. "We are going to go to Oklahoma first and do a pre-Christmas there, then we're gonna come back and do Christmas at mine."

Shelton was hailed as PEOPLE magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017. On that matter, Stefani said no one deserves the title even more than her boyfriend. "He's perfect for it," the 48-year-old gushed. "Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that's the No. 1 thing."

The "Sexiest Man Alive" distinction is given by the media outlet annually to various men in the entertainment industry. The title has most recently been given to Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015) and Chris Hemsworth (2014).

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy with the title being given to Shelton. Many took to Twitter and named other actors who they think deserve the distinction more than the musician. Some also slammed the magazine's decision because of Shelton's history of making jokes targeting minorities, the LGBT community and women.

The "I'll Name the Dogs" crooner was not the only sexiest man honored by the magazine. The Pearson men of NBC's hit drama "This is Us" were also named as sexiest cast. The list includes Sterling K. Brown, who plays the role of Randall; Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the Pearson patriarch Jack; and Justin Hartley, who portrays Kevin. Their big reveal happened at the "Today" show on Tuesday.