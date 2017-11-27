'Gwent' Single-Player Campaign Release Delayed by CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED has postponed the release of "Thronebreaker," the story-driven single-player campaign for their upcoming card game "Gwent."

Gwent official website 'Gwent' single-player campaign 'Thronebreaker' expected to release next year

The developers have decided to expand the scope of "Thronebreaker," which centers on Queen Meve's story of vengeance, where she is set to go up against foreign invaders. With new additions to the content, the studio said through a blog post, they need more time for development. Thus, they will not be able to launch the campaign next month in time for the holidays, as originally anticipated.

"Shifting release windows is always something we approach seriously, however, we'll never hesitate to do it if we feel you'll get a better game as a result," said Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of CD Projekt RED. "I would like to apologize everyone who planned to play Thronebreaker over the Holidays — I assure you that we will do our best to make the final game worth the additional wait."

"Thronebreaker" should feature quests, resource gathering, and custom-made narrative-driven battles.

Iwinski announced that they plan to take "Gwent" out of beta next year. Additionally, he confirmed that they will be releasing a series of multiplayer updates to spice the gameplay up a bit. They also intend to attract new gamers to this blossoming multiplayer community. Content additions that players should expect include cards, challenges, and vanity items.

Game patches, and balance tweaks should also arrive more frequently.

The forthcoming collectible card game was first introduced at Microsoft's E3 Xbox briefing back in June of 2016. The single-player campaign was initially slated to launch later this year, around the holidays. As of now they have not set a specific launch date, but "Thronebreaker" is expected to launch sometime next year.

"Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" beta is currently available for PCs, PS4 and Xbox One consoles.