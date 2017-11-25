'GWENT' Single-Player Game Pushed Back to 2018

(Photo: CD Projekt Red) A promotional image for "GWENT: Thronebreaker.

The "GWENT: Thronebreaker" standalone game has been delayed.

CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski has announced in a blog post that the story-driven single-player campaign is not releasing this year, and was pushed back to 2018, explaining that they need more time to polish it:

We decided to increase the campaign's scope and need more time to work on it. Shifting release windows is always something we approach seriously, however, we'll never hesitate to do it if we feel you'll get a better game as a result. I would like to apologize everyone who planned to play Thronebreaker over the Holidays — I assure you that we will do our best to make the final game worth the additional wait.

In line with this, CD Projekt Red will boost the rollout of the multiplayer update releases when the "GWENT: Thronebreaker" goes out of beta.

We want you to have more fun playing, but we also want to welcome new gamers into an already rolling multiplayer ecosystem. Expect content additions like cards, challenges, vanity items, but also game patches, and balance tweaks to be published more frequently.

"GWENT: Thronebreaker" started out as a mini-game in "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" that was a huge hit to fans, spawning a full-on spinoff game.

The title will center on Meve, the war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms, who is given no choice but to return to war due to the threat of an imminent foreign invasion. This marks her "dark journey of destruction and revenge."

CD Projekt Red promises "rich, multi-dimensional characters" in "GWENT: Thronebreaker." Players will need to think and rethink their choices carefully as it will shape the fate of Meve and her kingdom.

A specific release date for "GWENT: Thronebreaker" is yet to be announced, but fans can expect it will be worth the wait.