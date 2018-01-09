Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Engagement to Brad Falchuk

(Photo: Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow) Gwyneth Paltrow takes a selfie while vacationing in Pisac, Peru.

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving marriage another shot.

The actress has officially announced her engagement to Brad Falchuk, according to reports. News of their new relationship milestone was revealed by Paltrow herself in an interview for the latest edition of her lifestyle magazine, Goop.

She also confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a preview of the Goop Magazine cover featuring her and Falchuk affectionately hugging. The A-lister captioned the image with an appropriate engagement ring emoji.

"I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," said Paltrow. "I have decided to give it [marriage] a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that [terrifyingly] are made possible by intimacy."

Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk, 46, first met on the set of "Glee" in 2010. He was then working as a co-creator in the series while she was a guest star. They later started dating in 2014 — confirming their relationship in April of that same year at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

The food writer was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she shares two kids: Apple and Moses. Two years after announcing their "conscious un-coupling," Martin and Paltrow finalized their divorce in 2016 after 13 years of being married. The exes have since remained amicable despite their split.

Back in November, Paltrow shared an Instagram photo of Martin and Falchuk all smiles as they sat side by side. She mentioned in the caption that they had brunch together, along with the hashtag #modernfamily.

Aside from working on the Fox musical series together, Paltrow and Falchuk also collaborated on other TV projects such as Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens."

Paltrow and Falchuk have yet to announce a wedding date.