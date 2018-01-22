Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Rumors Linking Her to Niall Horan

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Hailee Steinfeld will play the role of the high-school student and auto mechanic, Charlie Watson, in the spinoff release "Bumblebee: The Movie."

Hailee Steinfeld has responded to rumors claiming she's in a relationship with Niall Horan.

On Friday, the Oscar nominee commented on the fan speculation that she and the One Direction member are an item. While she neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, she did thank fans for their unending support.

"I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life," she told Us Weekly.

She added, "I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me."

Metro reports that Steinfeld is not dating Horan. Instead, she is currently in a relationship with Cameron Smoller. While his name may not be familiar to most, he is the younger brother of Cully Smoller — Gigi Hadid's close friend and former assistant.

The young couple made their first public appearance in January 2017. Cameron was with the 21-year-old actress when she attended a W Magazine party to celebrate her Golden Globe nomination for "The Edge of Seventeen."

While the "Pitch Perfect" star admits she is more private when it comes to relationships, it does not mean they don't share social media snaps together. Cameron posted a photo of the three of them having fun at the beach in November last year, which could mean they are still an item.

Horan was previously linked to model Olympia Valance in October. However, he already shut down the romance rumors and has not been linked to anyone else (except Steinfeld) since.