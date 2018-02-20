Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Dating Rumors: Spotted Together at Backstreet Boys Concert

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Hailee Steinfeld will play the role of the high school student and auto mechanic, Charlie Watson, in the spin-off release "Bumblebee: The Movie."

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan fuel dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Backstreet Boys concert.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress and the former One Direction member have been close friends for years, but lately the two have been hanging out together a lot, making fans think they have become more than friends.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the two were seen together at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, enjoying a Backstreet Boys gig from the VIP area. It was a casual night for the pair — Steinfeld was wearing a black top paired with blue pants, while Horan was sporting a plaid top and dark jeans.

In this Twitter post, the two were captured dancing to the iconic hits like "I Want It That Way" and "Everybody." At some point, Horan was approached by fans who asked for selfies. The 24-year-old gracefully agreed, to Steinfeld's laughter.

Niall and hailee omg my heart broke a little cause thats my baby but they're so cute omg — #1 elena stan (@solodebut) February 18, 2018

After the concert, the two headed to XS Nightclub with friends. Sources said the two drank Absolute Elyx cockails, while watching Diplo spin.

Rumors of the two dating started in early January when they were also seen watching London's West End production of "Hamilton" together. A week later, Horan attended the birthday party of Steinfeld's older brother, Griffin.

These happened after the "Slow Hands" crooner called the 21-year-old singer-actress the "loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends" in a sweet birthday greeting made via Instagram.

Talking to Us Weekly on the red carpet at "Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration," the "Starving" songstress neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Horan. She said that while she is very grateful her fans' interest in her life, she believes "there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life."

"I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me," she shared.