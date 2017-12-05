Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, “Hakata Tonkutsu Ramens,” based on the light novel series written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro.

An official broadcast schedule has been announced for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens."

The series is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel series written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro. It is set in Fukuoka City that has been riddled with crimes. The said city may seem like a peaceful place on the surface, but all sorts of illegal deeds are being done in its underworld scene.

But not everything is dark and hopeless in Fukuoka. In Hakata Ward, there live various people who possess special talents and who work as detectives, informants, professional killers, as well as professional revenge seekers. Among this crowd is a guy named Zenji Banba, a private investigator who does all he could to do his part in a city where revenge, torture, and murder are considered to be paid services.

However, at the core of these everyday crimes lies a dark conspiracy that can potentially shake up the entirety of the underworld. Zenji will find himself stumbling into this when he sets out to take down the so-called "killer of killers," an assassin who preys on murderers for hire.

What does a character from a popular urban legend have to do with the organized crime in Fukuoka City? What deep, dark secrets will Zenji be able to unravel in his quest to find his prey? Will his crew of equally curious allies be able to help him out, or will he end up harboring an unforeseen enemy in his midst?

YouTube/warnerbrosanime

Kenji Yasuda is directing, with Shogo Yasukawa handling the series composition for Satelight. Hideaki Inoue is in charge of character design, while Kotaro Nakagawa is composing the music.

Additional information about the series reveals that Japanese rock band Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets is performing the opening theme titled "Stray." The said song is scheduled to be released as single next year on Feb. 7.

On the other hand, Japanese jazz band TRI4TH is performing the series' ending theme.

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" premieres on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.