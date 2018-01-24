Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Official Site Screenshot of the private detective Zenji Banba and the crossdressing hitman Xianming Lin from the Japanese action thriller anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens."

It looks like Shotarou Harada may have just taken the worst misstep a villain could take on the Japanese action thriller anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens." What eventual consequences will Qiaomei Lin's death bring for him, his son, and his current position as the mayor of Hakata City?

The previous episode saw one of the mayor's most efficient hitmen turn his back on him and choose instead to protect the person the mayor wanted him to kill: Zenji Banba, the persistent private detective aiming to expose his evil ways. But what Xianming Lin did not know was that the Mayor knew of his sister's whereabouts all this time.

And to show Xianming what he could do to people who refused to cooperate with him, the Mayor sold the hitman's sister in exchange for the task of getting him killed as well.

However, what the Mayor did not know was that Xianming has managed to build a sort of rapport with the private detective, Zenji, who has, in turn, told Xianming he could call for assistance anytime.

And aside from the fact that he's already been aiming for the Mayor's downfall, Zenji has a very efficient researcher and informant in his friend and associate, Enokida.

What will Xianming find out about his sister and her death, should he reach out to Zenji and Enokida for help? Will they be able to look past the obvious frame-up that happened involving a drunken two-bit hitman, Saitou?

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Saturday, Jan. 27.