'Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens' Anime Spoilers: Can Enokida Outrun the Bounty on His Head in Episode 8?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action anime series, “Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens,” based on the light novels written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro.

Are Enokida's days numbered on the Japanese crime thriller anime series "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens"?

The previous episode has just revealed a couple of significant details about Banba's hacker friend, Enokida. One, he is actually the son of an important government official, and two, he is the person behind the notorious hacker known as Black Leg Nameko.

These two sides to Enokida's identity ended up colliding after his father received a threatening mail online asking for money in exchange for keeping some very damaging secrets about the old man. Yagi, the family's butler, who was once an assassin in Hakata, thought of turning to his young master for help.

And since the father has previously ordered the butler to shoot his own son dead after the young master was caught in a cybercrime that could've been damaging to the old man's political campaign, Enokida was in no hurry to help out until Yagi brought out the payment for what was apparently a job request.

However, the hacker who blackmailed was killed long before he could get to him. But the information that this whole ordeal stirred up led to another hacker's discovery of Enokida's identity as Black Leg Nameko.

Now that a hit has been put on his head and now that he's just been forced to turn his computer off, or else risk getting found, can Enokida possibly sleaze his way out of this latest challenge to his abilities? What idea has Banba's random commentary on a baseball match inspired in his mind that can possibly help him fix this mess?

The preview for the next episode titled "Trick Play" teases that Bamba and Lin will definitely be involved in Enokida's upcoming battle with a hacker just as good, if not better, than him.

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.