'Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens' Anime Spoilers: Samurai Ninja to Go After Niwaka Samurai in Episode 6?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action anime series, “Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens,” based on the light novels written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro.

Is the Niwaka Samurai about to meet his match on the Japanese crime mystery anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens"?

The previous episode saw the Kakyu organization in Hakata hiring a hit man nicknamed Submarine Ninja, in reference to the way he threw his shuriken. He seemed confident he could do the job, especially since the mysterious hitman of hitmen now has a one hundred million yen bounty on his head.

How does this new hitman do his job? Could he be the type to take aim and shoot, or is he instead given to some elaborate plans in order to fulfill his task? How will Banba, a.k.a. the Niwaka Samurai, handle this new threat to his otherwise quiet life outside of his secret identity? And how will this also affect the life of Lin, who seems to be growing more and more comfortable at Banba's office?

And speaking of bounties, Saitou seemed to have also gained one on his head as his previous employers from the Murder, Inc. decided to put a hit on him. All he wanted was to lead a normal life following his short stint with Murder, Inc., but now it seems that he will have to constantly be on his toes.

Could he be on his way to hiring Lin, who has saved him from the recent attack, as his bodyguard? Or is he about to end up staying at Banba's office as well for his own protection?

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.