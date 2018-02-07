Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action anime series, “Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens,” based on the light novels written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro.

The infamous Niwaka Samurai's identity has been revealed on the Japanese crime-thriller anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens." What implications will this cause to the series' main protagonists?

The corrupt mayor of Hakata has met his match in Zenji Banba and Lin Xianming, who has perfectly worked together to bring him down and get justice for what he did to Lin's sister. However, now that this particular arc has been wrapped up pretty neatly, what new dangers await Banba and Lin in the upcoming episodes of the series?

Also, since Banba has just revealed himself to be the infamous killer of killers — the Niwaka Samurai — what implications will this bring for him and Lin in the long run? Will this work to his advantage, or will it instead turn out to be a liability?

Then again, will he still be donning the Niwaka Samurai's mask after just breaking quite a huge case, or will he be deciding to finally put his killing ways to rest?

An after-credit scene seems to have hinted at what may be coming next as it shows Shunsuke Saruwatari killing a man he has been sent to kill. Saruwatari is a hitman who has formerly worked for the Murder Inc., He also has quite an unfriendly relationship with Banba.

What could his appearance mean for the ramen-loving private investigator? Is their rivalry about reach new heights, or could an unexpected alliance be underway instead?

Moreover, now that his sister has been avenged, will Lin still be working with Banba when the series returns for its next episode?

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.