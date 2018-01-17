Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action anime series, “Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens,” based on the light novels written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro.

Something's brewing in the city of Hakata, and it seems that dedicated, young detective Zenji Banba is about to get caught in the middle of it on the Japanese action anime series, "Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens."

The premiere episode of the series based on the light novels written by Chiaki Kisaki and illustrated by Hako Ichiro did well in introducing the strange city of Hakata, where three percent of the total population consists of hired killers. There is a cross-dressing hitman named Ling Xianming, a mysterious young salaryman man named Saito, who has just moved from Tokyo, and the three employees of the city mayor, Reiko, Ivanov, and Munakata, who all have dark secrets and identities to hide.

There is also the ongoing rumor of a particular hitman who has been going around targeting other hitmen. And although his existence is only just hearsay at this point, there is no doubt that he will be playing a much bigger role in the narrative direction of the series.

But with all of these threats looming around, will Zenji be able to catch up? The city mayor is vying for a re-election, but it seems that Zenji is already on to him and is now keeping an eye on his every move. However, the mayor may only be just the tip of an iceberg of a much bigger and more powerful forces at work to claim dominance over the murderous city of Hakata.

It also seems that as the series progresses, these hitmen's backstories may also be featured so as to give each of them depth and reveal the intentions and motivations behind their choice to work as hitmen. There is also the looming threat of one of their own killing off their brood, which further makes for many exciting turns of events moving forward.

"Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens" airs on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Saturday, Jan. 27.