Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life fantasy anime series, “Hakumei to Mikochi,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Takuto Kashiki.

Two tiny girls' big adventures are about to begin on the Japanese slice of life, fantasy anime series "Hakumei to Mikochi (Hakumei and Mikochi)."

The series, which is also known as "Hakumei & Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods," is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Takuto Kashiki. It tells the story of two girls, who both stand at merely nine centimeters tall, and their adventures and misadventures in a secret little world that is too far away for human eyes to see.

The premiere episode introduced viewers to these girls named Hakumei and Mikochi, who may be living together in a house built into the side of a tree, but are as different from each other as night and day. For while Mikoshi is the kind of girl who would rather stay indoors and take care of domestic tasks like cooking and shopping, Hakumei is the outgoing type of girl who would really rather go on adventures in the woods.

However, as it becomes apparent soon enough, these contrasting personalities also serve the two friends well in that they are able to bring out the best in each other by challenging one another to try things that they would not even dare do on their own. Hakumei was able to convince Mikoshi to explore a nearby town called Arabi while they were out to get some provisions, and was even able to calm her friend down when the latter ended up losing her wallet.

The woods around them may be tiny, but the world beyond is a much bigger place. And Hakumei seems rather determined to discover as many new places as she could, and she will no doubt be dragging her reluctant friend along. What new discoveries will the two of them uncover about themselves and the world that they live in as they continue to live and enjoy their lives?

"Hakumei to Mikochi" airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, at 11 p.m. JST on BS11, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.