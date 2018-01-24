Hakumei to Mikochi Official Site Screenshot of the titular characters from the Japanese slice of life fantasy anime series, "Hakumei to Mikochi (Hakumei and Mikochi)."

What other old secrets will be revealed in the next episode of the Japanese slice of life fantasy anime series, "Hakumei and Mikochi"?

Hakumei and Mikochi's world may be tiny and far removed from any human contact, but it has its own interesting history and traditions that make life distinctly significant and worthwhile for its inhabitants. The previous episode depicted a harvest festival that was originally meant for celebrating the so-called "tsukumogami" of second-hand things.

It is believed that tools and devices that have been in use for 100 years end up eventually acquiring their own spirit, which is what the tsukumogami is. And during this year's celebrations, it seemed that the excellent blend of the voices of the two songstresses, Mikochi and Konju, also brought these hardworking spirits to a festive mood, much to the delighted surprise of the townspeople.

Moreover, Hakumei and Mikochi have also made a couple of new friends: Konju from the festival, and Sen, whom they met while out fishing at night. Sen seemed to be an inventor of sorts, who was currently working on glass ball lamps that could react to sound, and thus in a sense act like a heart to allow even anime skeletons to move.

What other inventions will Sen be showing Hakumei and Mikochi next? And how else will her innovative skills pique and tickle the interests of the two curious young girls?

On the other hand, a tsukumogami has also been revealed to be residing at Master Kobone's cafe in the form of the coffee mill that he inherited from his mother.

There are many other truths that Hakumei and Mikochi are about to discover as the series progresses and as they continue their curious exploration of their tiny, little world. However, will the new characters they encounter along the way always be as friendly, reasonable, and accommodating as Sen? Or are their curiosity about to bring them to more serious troubles in the future?

"Hakumei to Mikochi" airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, at 11 p.m. JST on BS11, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.