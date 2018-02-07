Haley Joel Osment Airport Meltdown News: Police Called After Actor Became 'Aggressive'

Instagram/Haley Joel Osment Haley Joel Osment in Amazon's "Oasis"

Police were called into the Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Feb. 5, after Haley Joel Osment had a furious meltdown at Las Vegas airport.

On Super Bowl Sunday night, the 29-year-old actor arrived a little too late at the airport, where he was told he already missed his American Airlines flight. According to reports, he was then put on standby for a possibility to be able to take the next flight out on Monday morning.

However, when Osment went back the next day, he was told that the flight was apparently full and he could not be accommodated. That was when he reportedly started yelling and swearing at gate agents, who were forced to call the police.

"Due to the passenger's behavior towards our team members this morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate," an airport representative told E! News. "The passenger was upset we could not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening."

Osment left the scene before the police arrived, but eyewitnesses say he went back an hour later to threaten the agents again. This time, though, he was much more aggressive, and was heard yelling "I'll destroy you," according to TMZ. He also allegedly badgered the agents with the words "do you know who I am."

Once again, the police were summoned. But still, Osment was nowhere to be found when they arrived.

Osment is considered among the most notable child actors of the generation, particularly for his roles as Cole Sear for "The Sixth Sense," David in "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," and Forrest Junior in "Forrest Gump."

Currently, he is filming for crime thriller "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," where he stars as Jerry.