'Half Life 3' Rumors: Valve 'Still Making Games,' Is the Sequel One of Them?

It has been more than 10 years since the release of "Half Life 2: Episode Two," and "Half Life 3" is still nowhere to be seen.

Enough time has passed that it would seem safe to assume that perhaps fans of the series have forgotten about it, or at least, they might no longer be as fond of it as they once were if the desire to see that elusive sequel has faded.

While that seems like a safe assumption, it certainly does not apply to all of the series' fans.

A few days ago, Valve's Facebook page posted something that got fans talking again. In the post, the folks at Valve simply stated that they were "still making games."

Now, they did not clarify which games they were still developing, but more than a few fans have made it clear that they want to see "Half Life 3." There are also folks calling for "Left 4 Dead 3," but it seems like there are more of them who want to see the continuation of the "Half Life" series.

So, is there a chance that one of those games the developers at Valve are still working on will be the sequel that fans have been waiting to see for more than 10 years?

Unfortunately, that seems unlikely.

As Twinfinite pointed out, it is easier to see Valve announcing new virtual reality games as CEO Gabe Newell had previously expressed an interest in developing that type of title.

A "Half Life" VR game sounds like it could be interesting and something that the company may want to look into. But then again, the franchise has been dormant for long enough, that the developers may just be content to let it fade into history.

Hopefully for fans, the new titles the people at Valve are working on will turn out to be as memorable as their earlier offerings. And who knows, maybe one of them could even be good enough to finally get fans to forget about the still-missing "Half Life 3."