Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly's Scans Show 'No Evidence of Cancer,' Wife Jill Says

(Screengrab: Instagram/Jill M. Kelly) Jim Kelly on July 25, 2018.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, says the latest round of MRI scans provided good news for his family.

In an Instagram post, Jim's wife, Jill, shared that doctors found "no evidence of cancer" following his most recent MRI and CT scans.

Jill offered her thanks to the Lord for her husband's scans returning clear.

She revealed that her husband will still have to go through major pain management, but the latest trip to the doctor was a hugely positive one.

Jill also thanked Jim's brothers — Danny, Ed, Kevin, Pat and Ray — for continuing to provide plenty of support for him in "good times and bad." She added, "I've witnessed a love between siblings that is remarkable. What a blessing to be part of such an amazing family."

For Jim, the scans returning clean is the latest breakthrough in what has turned into an ongoing battle against cancer.

Jim's saga began in June of 2013 when he was diagnosed with cancer in his upper jaw. The surgery worked and he became cancer-free, but the disease recurred in March of the following year. Kelly would again be cleared of cancer a few months later in August after undergoing chemotherapy.

Kelly's cancer returned earlier this year, but he has once again managed to be rid of the disease.

In recognition of Kelly's continuing fight for his life and the courage he has shown all throughout his ordeal, he was awarded with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS earlier this month.

During his acceptance speech, an emotional Kelly talked about the impact that his son, Hunter, who died back in 2005, has had on his life.

Kelly also talked about living by the four Fs — his family, his friends, his fans, and above all else, his faith.

He said that his faith "means more to him now than it ever has." Kelly also believes that God has plans for his life and that with the aid of sharing his stories about Hunter, he will be able to make an impact on other people's lives.

Near the end of his speech, Kelly urged people in attendance and the fans watching at home to keep smiles on their faces and spread cheer to the people they meet. He also reminded people of the words of wisdom left by the late Jimmy Valvano, the namesake of the award he accepted, who called on everyone to never give up.

Kelly ended his speech by sharing scripture with the audience and his fans.