Halle Berry Officially 'Done With Love' After Alex Da Kid Split

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2015.

Halle Berry is ready to open a new chapter in her life.

The 51-year-old recently declared that she is "done with love" through an Instagram story on Wednesday. Berry added three emojis of a flexed arm muscle as she shared a photo of a heart-shaped rope. Her post came just hours after multiple media outlets confirmed her break-up with British music producer Alex Da Kid.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that similar to Berry, Alex has also "moved on" from the relationship that only lasted a few months. "It was nothing serious between him and Halle," added the source.

Berry and Alex first sparked romance rumors in September when they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles. A month after their outing, the "Extant" star confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of them on Instagram. She posted an image of her cuddled up to the 35-year-old along with the caption: "My balance."

The former pair also spend the Thanksgiving holiday together. They enjoyed a romantic getaway on the island of Bora Bora near Tahiti.

E! News reports the duo broke up a few weeks ago. While the Oscar winner and her former beau have yet to officially confirm the split, a source revealed that Berry was the one who decided to part ways.

"Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life," the insider explained, adding Berry just thought "Alex needed to go."

Berry's first marriage was with David Justice from 1992 until 1997. She went on to marry R&B singer Eric Benét in 2001 but their relationship only lasted until 2005. Her last marriage was with French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares three-year-old son Maceo. She also shares nine-year-old daughter Nahla with former beau Gabriel Aubry.