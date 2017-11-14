Hallmark Channel's 'Enchanted Christmas' Showtimes: See When to Watch the Movie Following Sunday's Premiere

Facebook/hallmarkchannel Promo image for the premiere of "Enchanted Christmas."

Real-life couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in a Hallmark Channel movie titled "Enchanted Christmas" that premiered on the evening of Nov. 12. Fortunately, Hallmark has prepared additional broadcasts so fans can watch the movie again.

While "Enchanted Christmas" premiered on Hallmark Channel last Sunday evening, the network will show the movie again several times in the coming weeks. This gives fans a number of opportunities to catch Alexa and Carlos in the Christmas-themed film.

"Enchanted Christmas" will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 p.m. EST; on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. EST; on Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. EST; on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 12 p.m. EST; on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 12 a.m. EST; and on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. EST.

In the Christmas-themed movie, Alexa plays the role of an interior designer named Laura who needs to face the past she left behind in her hometown. Because of work, Laura goes back to Rosemont, Utah, to lead a renovation project involving a hotel where a benefit dance show will be held on Christmas Eve.

When Laura moved away from Rosemont, she also left behind her father, her passion for dancing and Ricardo -- played by Alexa's real-life husband Carlos -- her former boyfriend and dance partner who chose to pursue a career in professional dancing at the time.

The renovation project will bring Laura closer to Ricardo, especially when he suddenly needs her help as his new dance partner opts to attend an out-of-town audition and deserts him, leaving him without a partner for the dance benefit. In the movie, several situations arise that will lead Laura to consider giving her passion for dancing and her love for Ricardo a second try.

"Enchanted Christmas" is part of Hallmark Channel's seasonal block known as the 'Countdown to Christmas' where the network fills its timeslots with shows and movies with plots and themes focused on the holiday season.