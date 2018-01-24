'Halloween' 2018 News: Casting Call Suggests Movie Is Going Back To a Familiar Location

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the 2018 "Halloween" sequel film.

A recently revealed casting call note for the upcoming slasher movie "Halloween" gave fans a clue that they could be revisiting a familiar fictional location.

The movie is slated to premiere later this year and has reportedly begun filming in Charleston, South Carolina. There is very little detail known about its plot except that it will follow up on the events that happened in the original same title movie.

However, a casting call for extras gave away a possible clue that the 2018 installment will not only feature a story picking up from where the first movie left off 40 years ago, but that it might also revisit a fan-favorite location.

Last week, the said casting call invited actors, models and talents to work for the movie's production and play "criminally insane patients." Reports were quick to assume that this could be hinting at Smith's Grove Sanitarium's return to the big screen.

The casting call was specifically looking for an African American male and a Hispanic one to act as extras.

It can be recalled that the story of the 1978 movie started when Michael Myers (Nick Castle), aka The Shape, killed his own sister. He was then brought to Smith's Grove Sanitarium which he escaped a few years later. He returned home a day before Halloween and acted on his urge to kill again.

Actors Tony Moran and Tommy Lee Wallace also played the role of Michael Myers in the first "Halloween" movie.

Meanwhile, it is also not surprising if the upcoming movie will feature Smith's Grove Sanitarium, especially since it was written as a direct sequel to the original "Halloween." In fact, some of the original cast members will reprise their roles, including Jamie Lee Curtis who played the part of Laurie Strode 40 years ago.

The "Halloween" franchise co-creator John Carpenter is also attached to the making of the film as a creative consultant and an executive producer.

The "Halloween" sequel opens in theaters on Oct. 19.