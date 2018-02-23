'Halloween' 2018 Plot News: A Tribute to the Original

Facebook/Halloween Reports say that the new "Halloween" film will be very similar to the original.

This year will see the release of the new "Halloween" film, one that will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, while disregarding every movie since then as non-canon. Because of this big decision to just erase nine other films from the franchise, a lot of eyes are watching to see if this experimental idea will be able to capture the spirit of the original. Nick Castle, the original actor for Michael Myers himself, definitely thinks it will.

According to a new interview between Castle and Halloween Daily News, Castle says that the upcoming sequel hearkens back to the original movie and tries to lure people into a sense of familiarity while still keeping its own unique twist.

"It feels a lot like [the first film]," he said. "There are a lot of things coinciding [in the new film] that feel like clever ways to introduce a kind of déjà vu of the first one, without feeling like it's being copied. The script had some very clever people working on it."

So, it seems, even more than just a straight sequel, the film will serve as a bit of a tribute to the original and will attempt to recapture the things that made the original "Halloween" so good and loved.

The new "Halloween" film takes place 40 years after the events of the original and stars Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, one of the survivors from the first film.

It will also see the return of Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the first film, and will reprise the role for this one as well. If that was not enough of a tribute to the original, one of the executive producers on the new film is John Carpenter himself, the director for the first "Halloween."

The movie is scheduled to release in October this year, just in time for the holiday it is named after. Jamie Lee Curtis has already finished filming all her parts for the movie, so it seems it might start to enter post-production soon.