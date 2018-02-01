'Halloween' Movie News: Leaked Photos Reveal Reboot/Sequel to Feature Haddonfield High Once More

Facebook/Halloween Movie A promotional image for the upcoming reboot/sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis' 1978 'Halloween' movie.

While nothing much is known about the upcoming horror reboot of "Halloween," recent photos have confirmed that the movie will still feature the first movie's Haddonfield High.

It is no secret that the upcoming reboot of "Halloween" will be s direct sequel that will ignore all the other "Halloween" movies made after the original. While it is expected to bring back Jamie Lee Curtis to breathe life anew to her iconic Laurie Strode character from the first movie, nothing much is known about how its story will pan out, though.

However, recently released behind-the-scenes photos of "Halloween" have revealed that the movie will once again feature Haddonfield High. However, it is believed that Haddonfield High scenes are only flashbacks as, apart from the fact that the reboot/sequel will happen 40 years after the first movie, one photo shows that characters are dressed in the fashion of decades ago.

Meanwhile, Curtis has also recently shared on her Instagram account that filming of the reboot has kicked off. As seen in the photo, Lee is joined by "Halloween" director David Gordon Green, who is holding a movie film slate clapperboard.

"First shot. @halloweenmovie Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18 #halloweenmovie," Curtis wrote as a caption to her post.

The "Halloween" reboot/sequel is sort of a homecoming for the original cast members as, apart from Curtis, reports also claim that the movie will also bring back Nick Castle, who portrayed the iconic Michael Myers, the main antagonist in the movie, to play his homicidal role once again.

While the reboot/sequel is now under the directorial expertise of Green, the project is said to have received the go-signal from its original director, John Carpenter, who is also expected to contribute to the movie for its soundtrack, at least.

"Halloween" is slated for an Oct. 19 release this year, making it one perfect movie for the Halloween 2018 season.