'Halloween' Reboot Updates: Movie is Terrifying, Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis

Facebook/Halloween Movie A promotional image for the upcoming reboot/sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis' 1978 'Halloween' movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that filming for the upcoming reboot of the "Halloween" movie has ended, and the film will be terrifying.

Many were surprised that filming of "Halloween" reboot has already ended as it was reported that the movie's principal photography only started last month. Nonetheless, more are intrigued as to how scary the reboot-sequel will Curtis said in her Instagram post that it will be terrifying.

"Wrapping things up here in Haddonfield. Three generations of strong, striped, Strode women. These two @missjudygreer @andimatichak brought it ALL to their work on this terrifying revisit of @halloweenmovie," said Curtis as a caption to the photo she shared, showing her in the same striped shirt outfit with her "Halloween" co-stars Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.

Curtis reprises her Laurie Strode character from original "Halloween" movie, which paved her way to stardom, while Greer and Matichak play her daughter and granddaughter, respectively.

While there are some who can't help but worry that the reboot will not be at par with the horror of the original "Halloween" movie, some believe that there may be nothing to be skeptical about. After all, with John Carpenter, the director of the original "Halloween" movie not only acting as a consultant to the movie but writing the musical score and executive producing the movie, too, some opine that the reboot will surely have the heart of the original.

"38 years after the original Halloween, I'm going to help to try to make the 10th sequel the scariest of them all," Carpenter said back in 2016 when the reboot was announced.

The "Halloween" reboot is not only a reunion for Curtis and Carpenter as Nick Castle is also a part of the movie as he reprises his Michael Myers character.

The still to be officially titled "Halloween" movie is directed by David Gordon Green and is slated to arrive in the theaters on Oct. 19 this year.