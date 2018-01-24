'Halo 6' News: Devs Quash Recent Loot Box Rumors Surrounding Sequel

343 Industries' Frank O'Connor says devs working with 'player's needs and interests in mind'

Facebook courtesy of Halo Still unclear when 'Halo 6' will be released

Loot boxes and microtransactions are all over the place now, and it seems that whenever a major title is in the works, fans inevitably start to wonder if it may arrive with those features as well. The expected-to-be in-development "Halo 6" game has not escaped the loot box speculation.

Spotted recently by WCCF Tech, a new rumor recently hinted that loot boxes were going to be included in the next "Halo" game, though the people from Microsoft were reportedly reevaluating how they would be integrated in the aftermath of the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" controversy.

After that rumor gained some attention over on ResetEra, someone from 343 Industries stepped in to clarify things.

To be more specific, 343 Industries' franchise development director Frank O'Connor addressed the rumor, plainly stating, "This is bunk."

O'Connor added, "We're not reevaluating anything (significant) and 'Microsoft' isn't designing anything for the next game – 343 is."

The franchise director also stated that the rumor in question "has no bearing on or relation to any current efforts."

About those current efforts, while O'Connor clarified that they have made no official announcement pertaining to their upcoming projects just yet, the franchise director did note that they were keeping "player's needs and interests in mind."

As O'Connor already alluded to, "Halo 6" is not really official yet, and it may take some time before that changes.

In response to a fan asking about when new information about the next "Halo" game may be released, 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard stated that there was no set timeframe for that and that it may be a "good while before you hear anything of any significance."

There are even rumors that the sequel may not be officially announced this year.

The wait will just have to continue for fans, and hopefully for them, "Halo 6" will be able to meet their expectations.