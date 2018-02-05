'Halo 6' News: Latest Game Will Be 'Most Powerful', Designed For Xbox One X

Facebook/Halo "Halo 6" will focus on Master Chief after a prolonged absence in the previous installments of the "Halo" series.

The upcoming sixth installment of the Xbox series' exclusive could be bound this 2018, and with the recent release of the Xbox One X, fans should be excited to see "Halo 6" as the most powerful "Halo" game yet.

343 Industries, game developer of "Halo" ever since adapting it in 2012, looks to continue its success in developing the franchise, especially after a highly-successful "Halo 5" game for the Xbox One.

While not much is known about the upcoming "Halo 6" working title, it will surely be taking off from the events of its predecessor. This will be the final installment in the "Halo" storyline dubbed as the "Reclaimer Trilogy," which centers on Master Chief's endeavors in protecting the galaxy from a seemingly overpowered Forerunner threat.

Regarding Master Chief, 343 Industries noted how some fans were disappointed in the lack of gameplay or even appearance of the integral character. However, 343 Industries also mentioned how that set up was done to progress the storyline even better.

As fans may recall, "Halo 5" focused on Alpha Team Leader Agent Locke, and the story mostly centered on Locke's team tracing the whereabouts of Master Chief. It can be related to Activision's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" series, where Captain Price had a prolonged absence in the game. But, much like the final installment of Activision's first-person shooter, 343 Industries will be bringing Master Chief in the final game for a highly climactic finish.

"We definitely marketed in a way that we hoped was going to bring surprise, but for some fans and certainly fans of Master Chief, it was a huge disappointment because they wanted more Chief," said "Halo" franchise manager Tim O'Connor in a talk with GamesTM, as obtained by Polygon.

As for the gameplay, expect the upcoming Xbox exclusive to stick to what it's been known for since its days in the Xbox 360. However, with several small but integral additions such as the iron sights in "Halo 5," expect additional features for the upcoming game as well.

Not much is known about the release date of the upcoming "Halo" game, but 2019 is highly possible, with an official trailer likely to come out later in 2018.