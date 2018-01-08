'Halo 6' Rumors: A Battle Royale Mode Could Be in the Works for Upcoming Sequel

Facebook courtesy of Halo No release date is currently known for 'Halo 6'

It was hard not to notice how Battle Royale games became immensely popular last year, making them unlikely to go away anytime soon. If anything, they may even show up in greater numbers this year, and there is a new rumor online hinting that perhaps even "Halo 6" may become one of those titles that features a Battle Royale mode.

The rumor in question came from something that ResetEra member "Klobrille" mentioned online.

In a post on the website, "Klobrille" posted some cryptic hints about certain video games.

One of "Klobrille's" most eye-catching hints was related to a big Xbox franchise possibly having a "really high player-count."

That part about having a "really high player-count" certainly seems like a not-so-subtle tease of a Battle Royale mode, and it just so happens that "Halo" is one of Xbox's biggest franchises.

Putting two and two together, does that mean that "Halo 6" could arrive featuring its own kind of Battle Royale mode?

The source of this particular rumor has a pretty decent track record, with Game Rant noting that "Klobrille" was able to leak the contents of Microsoft's 2016 Electronic Entertainment Expo's press conference weeks before the event actually took place, so that is one thing fans will want to keep in mind.

On top of that, even without this rumor, it was likely only going to be a matter of time before fans began to wonder about the next "Halo" game potentially featuring a Battle Royale mode of its own. After all, the mode has proven to be something many gamers want, so it would not be at all surprising if it made its way into popular franchises.

Unfortunately for fans, whether or not the next "Halo" game will come with its own take on the Battle Royale mode is something that may not be known for a while since the title itself has not even been officially announced yet.

More news about "Halo 6" should be made available in the near future.