'Halo 6' Rumors: Fans Should Probably Settle in for a Long Wait for the Sequel

Devs have hinted that it will take some time before significant details about the sequel are shared

Microsoft It's probably going to take some time before the follow-up to 'Halo 5' is officially released

"Halo 6" will be released, that is something most gamers would probably agree on, and there is really no reason to suspect that it will not come out at some point.

The question of how far it is from being ready is a little tougher to answer, but the developers certainly are not getting hopes up that the grand reveal will take place soon.

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, franchise development director Frank O'Connor responded to some questions about the next entry in the "Halo" franchise over on Twitter.

When asked to describe how the game's development was coming along, O'Connor went with "diligently" after being barred from using "slowly." He then indicated that one of the colors from one of the game's levels is "default texture gray."

O'Connor was clearly just having some fun with some "Halo" fans over on Twitter, but still, those responses from him may yet be somewhat indicative of where the sequel is in terms of its development.

There have been rumblings that "Halo 6" could miss out on this year entirely.

Something shared previously by 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard also suggested that the game was far from being ready for its close-up.

When a fan over on Reddit wondered aloud about when news pertaining to the next "Halo" game would be shared, Jarrard replied that there was no ETA for when official details could be shared at this point. He added that he thinks it will be a "good while" before fans can sink their teeth into any meaty sequel details.

Some fans may be disappointed by the possibility that this year could pass without "Halo 6" making its official debut, but they may be more accepting of that if developers are able to concentrate on their current project even more and eventually come out with a great game.