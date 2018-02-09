'Halo 6' Rumors: Game Development Won't Be Stifled By Support For Older Games

Facebook/Halo "Halo 6" will focus on Master Chief after a prolonged absence in the previous installments of the "Halo" series.

Work on "Halo 6" is going smoothly despite fears that 343 Industries' continued support for older titles will take away resources for its next big first-person shooter. The game is expected to be the biggest for the series yet, designed to utilize Microsoft's Xbox One X console to its fullest capacity.

In a recent blog post regarding updates to the "Halo: The Master Chief Collection," 343 Industries stressed that the ongoing support for what it calls "legacy" games will not affect development for the next "Halo" FPS. The developer revealed that it has dedicated a "small team" to supporting older titles and that there will be no cutting corners when it comes to development.

"This team is completely separate from the broader 343 team working on the next 'Halo' FPS title," 343 explained. "There's zero overlap or shared resources to ensure that the larger game team can remain laser-focused on the future. We are committing the necessary resources to do both projects right."

It was revealed "Halo 6" will focus more on John-117 a.k.a. Master Chief after fans was less than happy that the Spartan II received little love in "Halo 5." While still unconfirmed by 343, many believe that the shift means that squad mechanic, which let players give their Spartan team orders, will disappear too.

To balance out the possible removal of the squad mechanic, 343 will be adding, or more precisely, reinstating split-screen support for the game. After dropping the feature in "Halo 5," 343 has confirmed that it will allow gamers to play with someone else on the same console.

The even more good news is the announcement that Microsoft exclusive games that don't have any special requirements will now be available on Windows 10 PCs. This is according to Xbox head Phil Spencer who also hinted that "Halo 6" will be among the titles making their way to PCs.