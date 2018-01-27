'Halo 6' Update: Developer Subtly Shoots Down Possibility of 2018 Release

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Bonnie Ross, studio head of 343 Industries, makes an announcement regarding the upcoming "Halo 5" game during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2014.

While many gamers hope to see an all-new "Halo" video game this year, developers might have already hinted that it is not going to happen.

Earlier in the year, Jeff Easterling (aka "GrimBrother One") of 343 Industries wrote a blog entry to update fans on what happens next to "Halo 5."

"2018 has arrived and with it, the promise of new fun times to be had and adventures to be embarked upon. No, not those adventures, but plenty of exciting ones regardless – some which might surprise you more than others," Easterling wrote.

While Easterling did not directly mention "Halo 6" in the post, it was apparent that he was referring to the much-awaited sequel when he mentioned "those adventures" in the said write-up. This then suggests that there might not be any major announcements about the release of "Halo 6" this year.

One of the anticipated presentations from 343 Industries at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo was that of "Halo 6." To the disappointment of many, not even a teaser for the game was shown. This led some fans to hope that an announcement could be made at the E3 2018. However, the chance for that happening is also dwindling.

The rise in the number of people hoping to see "Halo 6" this year may also be attributed to the fact that there was a three-year gap between the release of "Halo 4" (November 2012) and "Halo 5: Guardians" (October 2015).

It also took roughly the same amount of time for Microsoft to release the next main title installments in the original trilogy after "Halo: Combat Evolved" (November 2001). "Halo 2" was released in November 2004, while "Halo 3" was made available in September 2007. However, it is important to note that these projects were developed by Bungie.

There was then a five-year gap from the release of "Halo 3" to "Halo 4" after Bungie moved out of Microsoft's fences.