'Halo' Comic Miniseries Announced By Microsoft

Facebook/Halo Promotional photo for "Halo"

Can't get enough of Master Chief's antics? Well, good news because a new "Halo" Comic Miniseries has been announced by Microsoft.

Titled "Halo: Collateral Damage," the new three-part mini-series was announced on Halo Waypoint. The story will follow Master Chief and Blue Team in their efforts to stop the Covenant.

"'Halo: Collateral Damage' follows the Master Chief and Blue Team as they are deployed by the UNSC to an unstable colony world," reads the description. "Their mission: to terminate the Covenant's efforts to uncover something ancient and powerful beneath the planet's surface."

However, the Spartan-II strike team discovered that the stakes of their mission is higher than they expected. They are forced to rely on each other as well as a group of human rebels in order to survive.

"Halo: Collateral Damage" will be written by Alex Irvine who previously wrote "Halo: Rise of Atriox #4." Irvine's other works include 2011's cyberpunk "Iron Man: Rapture" as well as the post-apocalyptic "Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Sun."

Irvine will be joined by artist Dave Crosland, colourist Leonard O'Grady, and letterer Simon Bowland. The comics' cover art will be handled by Zak Hartong.

In related news, "Halo" developer 343 Industries recently revealed the development structure for "Halo 6" as well as future plans for the "Halo: Master Chief Collection." According to the developer, the two projects will be handled by two different development teams each with their own resources.

Microsoft also reached out to the "Halo" Waypoint forums, asking fans what they can improve in the "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." Some of the suggestions included a UI overhaul and 'join in progress' option, amongst others.

The "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" wasn't off to the best start when it was released when it was released back in 2014. The game had several issues forcing 343 Industries to constantly update the game. However, four years on, the game seems to be getting traction and is living up to expectations.