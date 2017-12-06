'Hamilton' Star Lin Manuel-Miranda Expecting Second Child With Wife Vanessa

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Lin Manuel Miranda released a new song to help the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Lin Manuel-Miranda is expecting his second baby with wife Vanessa.

The 37-year-old actor best known for creating and starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, "Hamilton," has revealed that he and his wife, Vanessa, are expecting another baby, which would add to their growing family. The revelation came after the couple had appeared together at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards last Sunday and it was very clear that Vanessa, who is both an attorney and a scientist, is very much pregnant.

Vanessa stunned the red carpet with a blue gown adorned with floral highlights as well as pear embellishments all the while sporting an obvious baby bump. Lin, on the other hand, wore a black suit and tie and appeared to be very much happy to be standing with his wife at the event.

If Vanessa's baby bump isn't confirmation enough, a fan asked the Broadway actor on Twitter if his wife is, in fact, pregnant, to which he answered, "Oh hell yeah."

Not only that, Lin also revealed that it isn't just fans who are excited for the couple's surprise pregnancy as he shared how their 3-year-old son, Sebastian, is already getting impatient for his sibling's arrival and was, at one point, screaming, "When is mommy [gonna] hatch?" mid-tantrum.

The famed theatre star had previously departed from the show that he had started and popularized back in 2016. He subsequently worked on the Disney film "Moana," voicing one of the characters and writing the music for the film. He received critical acclaim for his work on "Moana" even receiving nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and Academy Awards for the song "How Far I'll Go?"

"With Hamilton it feels like sending your kid off to college," he said about leaving the popular Broadway show. "Hamilton has all the things it needs to keep going strong, and I feel really lucky to have been in it for a year ... I feel like the grandparent of Hamilton now. I wrote it and there's nothing for me to do now, really, besides show up, say, 'Oh my God, you're all so beautiful,' and cheer," the actor went on to say.

Despite his departure from "Hamilton," Lin had also vowed to return to the show.