'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' Latest News, Rumors: Reshoots for Film to Happen Later This Month?

Disney/LucasFilms The untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" is reportedly set to undergo reshoots this month. The reshoots will begin later this month and will last until the first few weeks of February, indicating that by the time the reshoots are done, the film is only three months away from opening in theaters.

Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the report, which comes from a Reddit source. The Reddit user who goes by the name Hufflepuffins is known for his accurate reports about the "Star Wars" franchise. Previously, he reported that Ron Howard would resume production on the "Han Solo" movie in July 2017 and fill in the shoes of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Although Lucasfilm did not confirm his involvement in the film at first, it eventually turned out that Howard was the new director of the project.

When it comes to the "Han Solo" movie, Lucasfilm has been mum about the project's details — basically the reason most fans think it's been having a really troubled production. It can be recalled that when the studio fired Lord and Miller, the project was only weeks away from wrapping production. As a result, Howard ended up onboard, helming the reshoots of as much as 80 percent of the film.

Fans are also worried if the "Han Solo" movie will be able to open in theaters as scheduled, as Lucasfilm has not yet released any footage from the film. Although there have been rumors that the studio might drop the first official trailer for the film anytime now, fans should take these reports with a grain of salt until Lucasfilm confirms so.

Meanwhile, Hufflepuffins said that the reshoots scheduled this January are simply pick-up shots, which are simply meant to polish the final cut. Hence, it is safe to assume that the film is almost done and will be able to make it to its May release date.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set for release on May 25.