Han Solo Movie Rumors: Paul Bettany Confirms He's a Gangster in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

It's hard to say for sure what the Han Solo movie, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," will actually cover. The plot to the origin story of an iconic character that Harrison Ford first played in the "Star Wars" franchise has been a well-guarded secret.

Cast member Paul Bettany, however, might have teased a little bit more about his character in an interview. The actor was a late addition to the cast after the film changed directors in August.

Bettany revealed that he's playing a cool intergalactic gangster in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Fans speculated that his character is the story's villain since he replaced actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams was rumored to play a badass half-breed villain in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" under the original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The actor, however, could not accommodate the reshoots in his schedule, which new director Ron Howard needed so Bettany took his place.

Bettany, however, clarified that he's not jumping into the same role that Williams played. His gangster character is a completely new one and he's a human, not a half-breed.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" follows Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) young life as a space smuggler. The story takes place before he became one of the celebrated heroes that toppled the Empire with Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Howard had to reshoot 80 percent of the movie when Lord and Miller left the project. The film, which is nearing its wrap up, will be completed in time for its May 25, 2018 release in theaters.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" also includes Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo and Donald Glover in the roles of Beckett, Kira, Chewbacca and a young Lando Calrissian, respectively. Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also in the film but their roles have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, moviegoers watching "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" this December are advised to stick around for the end credits. Speculations are that clips from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will run at the end of the latest installment.