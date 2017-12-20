Han Solo Movie Update: Paul Bettany Reveals Standalone Film Is A 'Gangster Movie'

starwars The promotional poster for the upcoming 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' film

After the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in theaters, fans are now clamoring to learn more details about the upcoming Han Solo-centric movie titled "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

But while the trailer for the film remains under wraps, the movie's new cast member teased what fans should look forward to when the film comes out in May next year.

In an interview with the latest issue of Total Film magazine that was posted by Games Radar, actor Paul Bettany revealed that the plot of the standalone film will still be within the "Star Wars" universe. But it will have a unique offering for the fans of the legendary sci-fi movie franchise.

"It's Han Solo's story, and of course his story would be a caper," the actor stated. "On one level it's a gangster movie. That's really interesting, because it's within the canon but really different."

He also dropped some hints about his role in the upcoming movie, which was reportedly given to him after original cast member Michael K. Williams was removed from the film after he failed to return for the reshoots.

"Suddenly, I'm an intergalactic gangster and I'm walking down some stairs and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I'm like... [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn't had since I was first on a film set - I was a little boy doing the best job in the world," Bettany stated.

Bettany was not the only replacement for the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story" movie. The film was originally helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, but the two reportedly parted ways with Lucasfilm due to creative differences in June 2017. They were replaced by Oscar Award-winning director Ron Howard.

The "Solo: A Star Wars Story" movie will be released on May 25, 2018.