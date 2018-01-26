Han Zimmer to Score 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Facebook/XMenMovies Promo image for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix"

Veteran composer Hans Zimmer has come out of his "superhero retirement" to score the upcoming 20th Century Fox movie, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

According to Gamespot, Zimmer has agreed to provide music to "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" set to premiere in November. This is going to be his first superhero film since he announced his retreat from the genre in 2016. Zimmer is the composer behind the scores of the "Dark Knight" trilogy and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. It was reportedly actor Evan Peters, who plays the role of Quicksilver in the movie, who revealed the news during a podcast. Peters hinted that the composer could not resist doing a dream of a film.

"[Director] Simon [Kinberg] directed this one and came in very prepared, very professional. It was a different energy on set and everything got done like clockwork," Peters said. "It was very seamless. Everybody was a little bit more level-headed, so it was a very pleasurable, light experience."

Meanwhile, it is going to be Kinberg's first time to direct a movie in the X-men franchise after taking over Bryan Singer's spot. Previously, he worked as a writer/producer on the "X-Men: The Last Stand." "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will see the return of stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hold and Sophie Turner. Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star.

On a different note, speculations are rife that the main character who will die in the upcoming film is Lawrence's Mystique. Previously, it has been teased that someone who has appeared since 2011's "X-Men: First Class" will be killed. A promo photo even shows McAvoy's Professor X and his students attending a funeral. Based on the rumors, Turner's Jean Grey will end up killing Mystique when the former was under the control of the enemies.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will hit the cinemas on Nov. 2.