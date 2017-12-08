The production team of "Handmaid's Tale" is about three weeks into the production of season 2 of the show, which is set to return in April 2018 on Hulu.

Almost a month later, the air date for the sophomore season of the show remains vague. What's more concrete, however, is the early teaser clip that Hulu released in the middle of November, confirming their announcement that production work for Season two is well underway.

Facebook/Handmaidsonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for season 2 in April 2018 on Hulu.

Hulu also took to social media to assure fans that things are on track for an April 2018 premiere. "No turning back. Season 2 of The #HandmaidsTale returns April 2018, only on @hulu," the show's official Twitter handle announced, accompanied by the same teaser clip as the one released on YouTube.

Season 2 of the award-winning series carries on with the story of Offred and the new life she hopes to bring into the world.

"The Emmy-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead,"Hulu outlined in the synopsis of the second season of the show, as quoted by the Independent.

The plot summary also quoted her Aunt Lydia, who was fond of saying "Gilead is within you" to Offred. The choice is up to her, as well as the other handmaidens, on whether this holds true for them.

"The Handmaid's Tale" took home a good haul from the 2017 Emmy Awards, as the show bagged the "Best Drama" award, the first for Netflix, and for a streaming service provider in general.

Lead star Elisabeth Moss went on to nab "Best Lead Actress," while Ann Dowd got "Best Supporting Actress" to go with Alexis Bledel's "Best Guest Actress" award. Director Reed Morano also took home the "Best Directing Drama Series" award.

The video below features a dark figure, who could possibly be Offred, running down a dark hallway with only a dim flashlight to show her the way.