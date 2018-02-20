'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 News: Bradley Whitford Lands Recurring Role in Hulu Drama

Facebook/handmaidstaleonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" has been nominated for 13 Emmys.

"The Handmaid's Tale" has added a new cast member to its lineup for season 2.

Emmy-winning actor Bradley Whitford is officially on board the series, reports confirmed. He has landed a major recurring role for the show's second season airing later this year. "The West Wing" alum has been tapped to play Commander Joseph Lawrence, the architect of Gilead's economy.

Described as intimidating and brusque, Joseph has a mad genius vibe in him. He has a sly sense of humor and flashes of kindness, making him a confusing figure for his Handmaid.

Season 2 will focus on Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy and her fight to free her child from the horrors within Gilead. Together with the other characters, she will fight against (or succumb) to a "dark truth."

Whitford's casting comes after a successful year on the big screen. The two-time Emmy Winner has appeared in Oscar-nominated movies "The Post" and "Get Out." He will next be seen on the crime drama "The Destroyer," which also stars Nicole Kidman. In addition, he will be part of the next "Godzilla" film starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Produced by MGM Television, "The Handmaid's Tale" is based on the best-selling book written by Margaret Atwood. Despite the show being a huge hit, Atwood said earlier this month that she did not get a hefty paycheck for it.

"'The Handmaid's Tale' television series was not my deal. I sold the rights to MGM in 1990 to make a movie – so when the TV rights were sold to Hulu, the money went to MGM," the author explained.

She added, "I did get brought on as an executive consultant, but that wasn't a lot of money. People think it's been all Hollywood glamour since the TV show happened, but that's not happening to me. But book sales have been brisk, so there's that."

"Handmaid's Tale" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year on Hulu.